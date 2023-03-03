Previous
Next
Art & Architecture - 3 by rensala
243 / 365

Art & Architecture - 3

Rana Begum’s Mesh looks like light, air filled net parcels but they are in fact made from powder coated galvanised steel and so are quite firm and rigid.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Brown
that is amazing. Amazing artwork, amazing photography
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise