273 / 365
Love the Tube
Although I’d decided to go b&w this month, couldn’t not spot colour this young lady’s glorious coloured hair.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
underground
candid
sc
Babs
Perfect choice for selective colouring.
April 2nd, 2023
kali
check out the new artist challenge, it might give you some ideas for different kinds of shots to try for this subject
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac
April 2nd, 2023
Diana
Fabulous find and shot, great hair colour!
April 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
Great candid and use of SC.
April 2nd, 2023
