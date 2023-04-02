Previous
Love the Tube by rensala
273 / 365

Love the Tube

Although I’d decided to go b&w this month, couldn’t not spot colour this young lady’s glorious coloured hair.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
74% complete

View this month »

Babs ace
Perfect choice for selective colouring.
April 2nd, 2023  
kali ace
check out the new artist challenge, it might give you some ideas for different kinds of shots to try for this subject https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, great hair colour!
April 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great candid and use of SC.
April 2nd, 2023  
