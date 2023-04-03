Previous
Pensive by rensala
274 / 365

Pensive

.. on the Unerground - In the style of artist Olga Karlovac. I do love her work. Thank you @kali66 for telling me about this challenge, I haven’t had time lately to participate.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely
A great candid especially for the artist challenge.
April 3rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful candid- fav
April 3rd, 2023  
Maggiemae
She has a look of whatsizname, Elvis Presley!
April 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
April 3rd, 2023  
Babs
She is in a world of her own
April 3rd, 2023  
