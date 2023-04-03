Sign up
Pensive
.. on the Unerground - In the style of artist Olga Karlovac. I do love her work. Thank you
@kali66
for telling me about this challenge, I haven’t had time lately to participate.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1138
photos
160
followers
223
following
b&w
portrait
underground
candid
ac-karlovac
Susan Wakely
ace
A great candid especially for the artist challenge.
April 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful candid- fav
April 3rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
She has a look of whatsizname, Elvis Presley!
April 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
She is in a world of her own
April 3rd, 2023
