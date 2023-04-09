Sign up
280 / 365
Smart on the Tube
This youngster was so smart, even down to his socks.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1156
photos
160
followers
223
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th March 2023 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
underground
Karen
ace
What a portrait!! It’s excellent. A brilliant photo. He has very sensitive hands; I love his hair, which looks like it could’ve been just washed. And the tie! Awesome capture. Interesting contrast between the reflection that shows someone reading a book and the young man reading from his smartphone.
April 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@cocokinetic
thank you so much - he was quite captivating. The colour photo probably does him more justice, it was a pink silk tie, and bright yellow spots on the socks. But I set out on a b&w month so felt I should stick to it.
April 9th, 2023
Karen
ace
@rensala
The colours sound incredible - really wonderful to see a youngster take such care with his appearance. Pink tie, black leather jacket, yellow dotted socks - wow. It reminds me of that song by ZZ Top, called Smart Dressed Man.
https://youtu.be/7wRHBLwpASw
April 9th, 2023
