Smart on the Tube by rensala
280 / 365

Smart on the Tube

This youngster was so smart, even down to his socks.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Karen ace
What a portrait!! It’s excellent. A brilliant photo. He has very sensitive hands; I love his hair, which looks like it could’ve been just washed. And the tie! Awesome capture. Interesting contrast between the reflection that shows someone reading a book and the young man reading from his smartphone.
April 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@cocokinetic thank you so much - he was quite captivating. The colour photo probably does him more justice, it was a pink silk tie, and bright yellow spots on the socks. But I set out on a b&w month so felt I should stick to it.
April 9th, 2023  
Karen ace
@rensala
The colours sound incredible - really wonderful to see a youngster take such care with his appearance. Pink tie, black leather jacket, yellow dotted socks - wow. It reminds me of that song by ZZ Top, called Smart Dressed Man.
https://youtu.be/7wRHBLwpASw
April 9th, 2023  
