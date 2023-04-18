Previous
Getting Ready for Work by rensala
Getting Ready for Work

18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning and unusual portrait
April 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
This is so petfect, amazing capture and edit Renee!
April 18th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@busylady @ludwigsdiana thank you both - this lady was exquisite - her hair was the same colour as her Mac
April 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Never too late for those final touches to look so gorgeous.
April 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture & edit.
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool candid and selective colour fav
April 18th, 2023  
