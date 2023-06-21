Sign up
353 / 365
Making Paper Flowers
My birthday treat was a 4-hour Worksop at Kew Gardens with one of my girl friends. We had so much fun, it’s so nice retreating for a day.
Thank you for all the birthday wishes, thru made my day extra special. And now to try and catch up
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
6
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1377
photos
164
followers
226
following
Mags
Lovely flower and comp! Glad you had a nice day.
June 21st, 2023
Sue Cooper
What a fun thing to do. Sounds like you had a good day. Lovely composition here, a nice moment of your day.
June 21st, 2023
Call me Joe
Sweet project ……and have a Happy Birthday,enjoy ⭐️🥰❤️
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
That sounds special
June 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
happy birthday Renee xx ....enjoy your paper flower craft
June 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
What a fabulous present.
June 21st, 2023
