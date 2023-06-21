Previous
Making Paper Flowers by rensala
Making Paper Flowers

My birthday treat was a 4-hour Worksop at Kew Gardens with one of my girl friends. We had so much fun, it’s so nice retreating for a day.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, thru made my day extra special. And now to try and catch up
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Lovely flower and comp! Glad you had a nice day.
June 21st, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
What a fun thing to do. Sounds like you had a good day. Lovely composition here, a nice moment of your day.
June 21st, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Sweet project ……and have a Happy Birthday,enjoy ⭐️🥰❤️
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
That sounds special
June 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
happy birthday Renee xx ....enjoy your paper flower craft
June 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a fabulous present.
June 21st, 2023  
