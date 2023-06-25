Previous
Sweltering by rensala
Sweltering

Nothing else to say
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh my goodness. So grateful for the sea breeze here.
June 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys - lucky you - it’s a nice 30C with a breeze now
June 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! That's 118 degrees Fahrenheit! I didn't think it got that hot where you are. Is that thermometer in direct sunlight?
June 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
June 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s been around 28°C here & really quite breezy, but the breeze was warm. We have had rain & we are now down to 19°C , still pretty warm for 9.30pm!
June 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Whoa too hot for me how do you cope?
June 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Too darn hot!!
June 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@Dawn not very well😔
June 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@carole_sandford it’s usually cooler further north I think
June 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam - yes, our deck is south facing and full on sun. So probably up to 10 degrees higher than otherwise
June 25th, 2023  
