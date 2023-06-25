Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
357 / 365
Sweltering
Nothing else to say
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
10
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1389
photos
164
followers
226
following
97% complete
View this month »
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Latest from all albums
539
489
490
356
540
541
491
357
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
10
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th June 2023 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh my goodness. So grateful for the sea breeze here.
June 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
- lucky you - it’s a nice 30C with a breeze now
June 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! That's 118 degrees Fahrenheit! I didn't think it got that hot where you are. Is that thermometer in direct sunlight?
June 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
June 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s been around 28°C here & really quite breezy, but the breeze was warm. We have had rain & we are now down to 19°C , still pretty warm for 9.30pm!
June 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Whoa too hot for me how do you cope?
June 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Too darn hot!!
June 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@Dawn
not very well😔
June 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@carole_sandford
it’s usually cooler further north I think
June 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
- yes, our deck is south facing and full on sun. So probably up to 10 degrees higher than otherwise
June 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close