Photo 376
Triangles (25)
Always good to look up
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
triangles
,
july23words
Mags
ace
Very cool and geometric!
July 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It certainly is. Quite a lot of triangles there!
July 14th, 2023
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
I think it's a stronger image with the black section at the bottom cropped.
July 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Shapes everywhere you look.
July 14th, 2023
