Wobble (33) by rensala
Photo 392

Wobble (33)

Fruits confits, a delicacy in Apt which kind of look ‘wobbly’ to me
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Jello? It's a great color.
July 30th, 2023  
Sweet and addictive
July 30th, 2023  
