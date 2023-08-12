Previous
Life (12) by rensala
Life (12)

New life, nothing quite like it to lift the spirits. They leave tomorrow so I’ve made the most of their short stay, snapping away.

Thank you so much for all your kind comments.
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely children.
August 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful babies, grandma. =)
August 13th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️🥰❤️
August 13th, 2023  
