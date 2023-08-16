Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 409
Picasso (16)
I used the NightCafe app, Picasso as a prompt and yesterday’s Manchester Piccadilly colour shot as the base, to come up with this.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1543
photos
164
followers
222
following
112% complete
View this month »
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Latest from all albums
590
591
541
407
408
542
592
409
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
picasso
,
abstractaug2023
Louise & Ken
AI in that app? I have NO IDEA how this came to be! Amazing!
August 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely created
August 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very much in the style of Picasso.
August 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done - very much a Picasso style! fav
August 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done, a work of art. ha ha
August 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close