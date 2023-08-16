Picasso (16)

Previous
I used the NightCafe app, Picasso as a prompt and yesterday’s Manchester Piccadilly colour shot as the base, to come up with this.
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Louise & Ken
AI in that app? I have NO IDEA how this came to be! Amazing!
August 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
August 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very much in the style of Picasso.
August 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done - very much a Picasso style! fav
August 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well done, a work of art. ha ha
August 16th, 2023  
