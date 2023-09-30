Sign up
Previous
Photo 443
On Your Walk (30)
We cheated a bit and took the hotel shuttle down to the sea but we did walk around once we got there. The Adriatic coast where we are is very rocky and I wasn’t brave enough to even dip my toes in.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1643
photos
162
followers
196
following
121% complete
436
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
Tags
sea
,
sept23words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the latter
September 30th, 2023
