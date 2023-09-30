Previous
On Your Walk (30) by rensala
Photo 443

On Your Walk (30)

We cheated a bit and took the hotel shuttle down to the sea but we did walk around once we got there. The Adriatic coast where we are is very rocky and I wasn’t brave enough to even dip my toes in.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the latter
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise