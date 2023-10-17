Sign up
Previous
Photo 460
Placid (17)
I’m nowhere near Lake Placid so our local park Placid Lake will have to do.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1696
photos
164
followers
196
following
126% complete
View this month »
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
Latest from all albums
591
458
642
592
459
643
593
460
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th October 2023 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
park
,
placid
,
oct23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely reflection.
October 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflections. I love the flowers which look like our wild garlic.
October 17th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture and reflection
October 17th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you - it’s Verbena. I love wild garlic and usually go foraging for it in the Spring
October 17th, 2023
