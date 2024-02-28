Previous
The London Eye by rensala
Photo 580

The London Eye

One of London’s newest icons. That’s it for the month. Thank you for all your viewings and comments, it’s helped to keep me going. Tomorrow I’ll post the calendar and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself
28th February 2024

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
158% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very well captured!
February 28th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w capture. Love the silhouette and POV.
February 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture nd pov!
February 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot !
February 28th, 2024  
