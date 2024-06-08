Sign up
Photo 623
Something Yellow (8)
The. Orb on the cob sellers are everywhere to be found. If you shut your eyes you can smell that lovely smell wherever you are near tourist sights
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
yellow
,
june24words
Diana
ace
Such a great shot I can almost smell it!
June 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this shot because of the sunshine and yellow colors
June 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great street scene!
June 8th, 2024
