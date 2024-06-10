Previous
Clouds by rensala
Clouds

A variation on a cloud theme from Istsnbul airport
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Looks inviting for a cuppa and cake.
June 11th, 2024  
Karen ace
A neat take on the word clouds!
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Rather nice and inviting
June 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Well spotted
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
