Previous
Photo 630
On my Walk (15)
A delightful Love-in-the-Mist in someone’s garden - I couldn’t resist taking a shot (or two or three). Then I had to look up what it was!
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
7
7
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2302
photos
175
followers
196
following
172% complete
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th June 2024 8:01pm
flower
june24words
Corinne C
ace
Like a bright blue star!
June 15th, 2024
George
ace
They are stunning. Ours are just dying away and then they produce amazing pods of seeds.
June 15th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like a piece of art
June 15th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
That is one I’ve never even heard of. It’s so beautiful
June 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
they are very beautiful renee
June 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous bloom! The colors are stunning.
June 15th, 2024
Barb
ace
Reminds me of a kaleidoscope! Really a gorgeous flower!
June 15th, 2024
