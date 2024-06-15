Previous
On my Walk (15) by rensala
A delightful Love-in-the-Mist in someone’s garden - I couldn’t resist taking a shot (or two or three). Then I had to look up what it was!
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C
Like a bright blue star!
Fav
June 15th, 2024  
George
They are stunning. Ours are just dying away and then they produce amazing pods of seeds.
June 15th, 2024  
Danette Thompson
Looks like a piece of art
June 15th, 2024  
Dixie Goode
That is one I’ve never even heard of. It’s so beautiful
June 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
they are very beautiful renee
June 15th, 2024  
Mags
What a gorgeous bloom! The colors are stunning.
June 15th, 2024  
Barb
Reminds me of a kaleidoscope! Really a gorgeous flower!
June 15th, 2024  
