Previous
Photo 636
Pathway (21)
In the Galleria Novacento, Milano - wonderful Italian art to be see.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2319
photos
175
followers
196
following
174% complete
View this month »
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
Latest from all albums
634
849
831
850
832
635
851
636
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2024 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pathway
,
milan
,
june24words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great. I like your pov.
June 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning pov and capture !
June 21st, 2024
