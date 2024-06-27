Sign up
Previous
Photo 642
Green (27)
Veggies are fabulous here in Milan and we are loving shopping and cooking at home
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th June 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
vegetables
,
june24words
Babs
ace
Lots of healthy looking veg
June 27th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
I am green with envy ! neat shot
June 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely image of freshness.
June 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delicious
June 27th, 2024
