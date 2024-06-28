Previous
Relaxing (28) by rensala
Relaxing (28)

In the park with these guys for an hour when we arrived in Zurich. Lots of cuddles all round.
Renee Salamon

Christine Sztukowski ace
So much love
June 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What an adorable family photograph.
June 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww lovely, haven’t they grown!
June 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah that’s wonderful
June 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful capture of a precious moment!
June 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Sweet.
June 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Just adorable!
June 28th, 2024  
