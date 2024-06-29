Previous
Garden … in the City (29) by rensala
Photo 644

Garden … in the City (29)

Even the flowers need some shade here in Zurich
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 29th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Works very well with the background
June 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely colors and POV!
June 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov.
June 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise