Previous
Photo 644
Garden … in the City (29)
Even the flowers need some shade here in Zurich
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th June 2024 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
june24words
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
June 29th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Works very well with the background
June 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely colors and POV!
June 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov.
June 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 29th, 2024
