Photo 656
Land (12)
… below! Semi final winner, Jasmine Paolini, from Italy won the match against the odds - the crowd were amazing and supported her all the way.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
tennis
wimbledon
july24words
Corinne C
ace
Nice
July 11th, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
Excellent shot!
July 11th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Yea she did it!! So very glad she won but the other girl was so good on the long rallies! I think Jasmine was the crowds favourite! You only livened up when she was scoring!! 🤣🤣
July 11th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@happypat
- it was a little embarrassing at times but Wimbledon do like an underdog. Although she wasn’t on paper!
July 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great capture
July 11th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture
July 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great action shot
July 11th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A fabulous shot. Fav. ( Can’t believe you were actually there!!)
July 11th, 2024
