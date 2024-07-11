Previous
Land (12) by rensala
… below! Semi final winner, Jasmine Paolini, from Italy won the match against the odds - the crowd were amazing and supported her all the way.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C ace
Nice
July 11th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Excellent shot!
July 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Yea she did it!! So very glad she won but the other girl was so good on the long rallies! I think Jasmine was the crowds favourite! You only livened up when she was scoring!! 🤣🤣
July 11th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@happypat - it was a little embarrassing at times but Wimbledon do like an underdog. Although she wasn’t on paper!
July 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great capture
July 11th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
July 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great action shot
July 11th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous shot. Fav. ( Can’t believe you were actually there!!)
July 11th, 2024  
