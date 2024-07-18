Sign up
Previous
Photo 663
Sunny (18)
Beautiful sunny day here in London today. I fell in love with these pots in my massage therapist’s garden.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
5
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
sunny
,
garden
,
pots
,
july24words
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful image with the beaming light and dark shadows.
July 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Glorious light breaking through the trees!
July 18th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
They look delightful…..very atmospheric!
July 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking pots.
July 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
the light is lovely and the pots aren't too shabby either !!!
July 18th, 2024
