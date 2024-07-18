Previous
Sunny (18) by rensala
Photo 663

Sunny (18)

Beautiful sunny day here in London today. I fell in love with these pots in my massage therapist’s garden.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Wonderful image with the beaming light and dark shadows.
July 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Glorious light breaking through the trees!
July 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
They look delightful…..very atmospheric!
July 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking pots.
July 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
the light is lovely and the pots aren't too shabby either !!!
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise