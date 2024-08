Write(31)

There wasn’t much time yesterday to come up with something for the word of the day. So it’s nice to end the month with the word Celebration - we any have enough of them in this crazy world we live in. Billy is the 4 year old proud son of the graduate.

Thank you for all your views and lovely comments this month - they are always very much appreciated and apologies for not always keeping up with responding to all your amazing photos.