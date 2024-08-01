Sign up
Previous
Photo 677
Monochrome (1)
A crop from my shot of the Serpentine Gallery current outdoor pavilion
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
monochrome
,
august24words
Diana
Amazing contrasts.
August 1st, 2024
Bill Davidson
Lovely monochrome study
August 1st, 2024
Mags
Very cool!
August 1st, 2024
