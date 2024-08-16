Sign up
Photo 692
Utensils (16)
We've come to Manchester overnight for the first game of the Premiership season. We have a tradition of eating in Chinatown so today's word of the day is perfect.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
chopsticks
,
utensils
,
august24words
