Photo 693
Mosaic (17)
No mosaics at the Manchester Art Gallery today so had a little play with a work by Sonja Boyce
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
art
mosaic
august24words
Christine Sztukowski
Very eye catching
August 17th, 2024
Beverley
My favourite colours with hearts… Fabulous
Wonderfully creative…
August 17th, 2024
gloria jones
Colorful patterns
August 17th, 2024
