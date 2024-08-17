Previous
Mosaic (17) by rensala
Mosaic (17)

No mosaics at the Manchester Art Gallery today so had a little play with a work by Sonja Boyce
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
189% complete

Christine Sztukowski
Very eye catching
August 17th, 2024  
Beverley
My favourite colours with hearts… Fabulous
Wonderfully creative…
August 17th, 2024  
gloria jones
Colorful patterns
August 17th, 2024  
