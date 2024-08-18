Sign up
Previous
Photo 694
Petals (18)
The inspiration for today’s flower abstract.
We are entertaining the family for tea today as my nephew and family are here from LA on holiday. Still tired from our overnight stay in Manchester so struggling a bit to keep up with everything.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
petals
,
poppies
,
august24words
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 18th, 2024
