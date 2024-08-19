Previous
Blocks (19) by rensala
Photo 695

Blocks (19)

Lots of different styles of apartment blocks in Manchester. The red brick ones are very typical of the city
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is a fabulous shot Renee. I like the contrast between the old and the new. Fav.
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very interesting architectural contrasts!
August 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wonderful mix of architecture
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise