Photo 695
Blocks (19)
Lots of different styles of apartment blocks in Manchester. The red brick ones are very typical of the city
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
architecture
blocks
august24words
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a fabulous shot Renee. I like the contrast between the old and the new. Fav.
August 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very interesting architectural contrasts!
August 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wonderful mix of architecture
August 19th, 2024
