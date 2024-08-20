Sign up
Previous
Photo 696
Hands (20)
Lots of hands capturing the Wimbledon semi final winner (including hubby’s) - she’s the one in the pink hoodie, and she went on to win the Championship.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
hands
,
august24words
