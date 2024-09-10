Previous
Switch (10)

Well, no idea how to take an interesting ‘switch’ but found this lovely wall mural, shot at the Hibachi restaurant, had something that looked like switches on the right
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
196% complete

Christine Sztukowski
Fancy lady
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great mural.
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Well spotted and a lovely lady !
September 10th, 2024  
