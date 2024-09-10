Sign up
Previous
Photo 716
Switch (10)
Well, no idea how to take an interesting ‘switch’ but found this lovely wall mural, shot at the Hibachi restaurant, had something that looked like switches on the right
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2560
photos
173
followers
194
following
Tags
mural
,
switch
,
sept24words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fancy lady
September 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great mural.
September 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and a lovely lady !
September 10th, 2024
