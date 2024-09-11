Sign up
Previous
Photo 717
Straight (11)
Straight edge menu -I love the design and colours
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2563
photos
171
followers
194
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Latest from all albums
912
715
931
913
716
717
932
914
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th September 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
straight
,
menu
,
sept24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely pattern and colours.
September 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the bright colours!
September 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Me too…
September 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I hope the food reflected the lovely design
September 11th, 2024
