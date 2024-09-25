Sign up
Photo 731
Shoe
Nope, not mine! One from the archives, shot at the Design Museum London. One crazy pair of shoes
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
2
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
2603
photos
172
followers
194
following
200% complete
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
728
944
926
729
730
927
945
731
Tags
shoe
,
design
,
sept24words
Mags
ace
Oh! Fairy shoes! =)
September 25th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Love it, I'm sure you'd look great in these!
September 25th, 2024
