Sunny (26) by rensala
Photo 732

Sunny (26)

One from June as it’s pouring with rain here in London. Florence enjoying her shades
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
How cute!
September 26th, 2024  
