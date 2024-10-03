Sign up
Photo 738
Oven (3)
By far my favourite oven these days
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
oven
,
ninja
,
oct24words
Mags
ace
Ooo! Very nice and well captured.
October 3rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I’ve not used one of these but I know they are very popular.
October 3rd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
We have a very similar one, same make, and we love it.
October 3rd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@susiemc
I resisted for ever before getting one. They are so efficient in every way
October 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great Fun
October 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh yes I finally broke down and bought one. I love it.!
October 3rd, 2024
