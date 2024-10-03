Previous
Oven (3) by rensala
By far my favourite oven these days
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Ooo! Very nice and well captured.
October 3rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I’ve not used one of these but I know they are very popular.
October 3rd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
We have a very similar one, same make, and we love it.
October 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@susiemc I resisted for ever before getting one. They are so efficient in every way
October 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great Fun
October 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Oh yes I finally broke down and bought one. I love it.!
October 3rd, 2024  
