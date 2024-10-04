Sign up
Photo 739
Left ‘Over’ from the Sixties
Two friends caught smoking in the garden yesterday
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
202% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
over
,
smoking
,
oct24words
Juergen
That´s Rock´n Roll... :-)
October 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Cute shot of these ladies!
October 4th, 2024
