Photo 744
An exhibition room at Cromwell Place was displaying a series of large works which I can only describe as coloured nails. I didn’t make note of the artist. I guess there is some kind of order to what they’ve done
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
art
order
oct24words
Mags
Great focus and colors!
October 9th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
very abstract Renee
October 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A great abstract.
October 9th, 2024
