Photo 745
Outfit (10)
A few very smart outfits at the wedding we attended in Como last July
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
wedding
,
outfit
,
oct24words
Corinne
ace
Looks like a very nice wedding !
October 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What fabulous outfits.
October 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 10th, 2024
