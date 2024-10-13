Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 748
Oval (13)
One frim hubby’s Herend collection
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2657
photos
173
followers
193
following
204% complete
View this month »
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
Latest from all albums
961
945
746
962
946
963
747
748
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
13th October 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
porcelain
,
oval
,
herend
,
oct24words
Mags
ace
Such a pretty egg! Hand painted?
October 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So nicely decorated.
October 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close