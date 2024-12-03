Previous
Next
Ornaments (3) by rensala
Photo 764

Ornaments (3)

Catching up on this album, no need to comment
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
209% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Very festive!! Love it
December 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sparkly and festive !
December 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
So pretty!
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact