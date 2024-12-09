Sign up
Previous
Photo 768
Joyful (9)
Not my photo, but I couldn’t resist posting this capture of Florence at the twins ‘ Xmas photo shoot. Which is full of joy😊 We are going to Zurich later this week so there will be more of my own to come for sure
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
6
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2782
photos
179
followers
193
following
210% complete
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Taken
6th December 2024 3:40pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
joyful
,
dec2024words
PhotoCrazy
ace
So very cute!
December 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Delightful photo!
December 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
What a darling photo… Ooo adorable
December 9th, 2024
KV
ace
Sweet!
December 9th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Very cute
December 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this cutie!
December 9th, 2024
