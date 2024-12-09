Previous
Joyful (9) by rensala
Photo 768

Joyful (9)

Not my photo, but I couldn’t resist posting this capture of Florence at the twins ‘ Xmas photo shoot. Which is full of joy😊 We are going to Zurich later this week so there will be more of my own to come for sure
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
PhotoCrazy ace
So very cute!
December 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Delightful photo!
December 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
What a darling photo… Ooo adorable
December 9th, 2024  
KV ace
Sweet!
December 9th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Very cute
December 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this cutie!
December 9th, 2024  
