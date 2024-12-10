Previous
Gifts/Giving (10) by rensala
Photo 769

Gifts/Giving (10)

10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very pretty!
December 10th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful ribbon.
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact