Previous
Photo 774
Children
How nice to have little people looking after all your needs - except they won’t stay still!
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
children
,
twins
,
granddaughters
,
zürich
,
dec24words
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
December 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
That's just how it should be! Lovely shot of your twins
December 15th, 2024
Jo
ace
They are so busy!
December 15th, 2024
