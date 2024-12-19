Sign up
Previous
Photo 778
Shopping (in the rain) (19)
We are now at the airport on our way home🙁 thank you so much for all your lovely comments. As always very much appreciated. We’ve had a fabulous time and now Nana and Papa are totally exhausted!
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
7
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2810
photos
180
followers
193
following
213% complete
Tags
shopping
,
rain
,
zurich
,
dec24words
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Be safe out there!
December 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific image with the lights and figures distorted by the droplets. Hope you can rest up!
December 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - great shot! Home for a rest!
December 19th, 2024
mike
ace
excellent result
December 19th, 2024
haskar
ace
Fabulous capture.
December 19th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great image…… recover well!
December 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice abstract effect in the rain.
December 19th, 2024
