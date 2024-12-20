Previous
(Variation on a) Santa (20) by rensala
Photo 779

(Variation on a) Santa (20)

Shot in a store window in the Burlington arcade. Likely as close to Santa as I’ll get today.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
So cute
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! adorable !!
December 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact