Previous
Photo 779
(Variation on a) Santa (20)
Shot in a store window in the Burlington arcade. Likely as close to Santa as I’ll get today.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2811
photos
180
followers
193
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Latest from all albums
1023
1024
776
777
1025
778
1026
779
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th December 2024 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
,
dec24words
Jo
ace
So cute
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! adorable !!
December 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
December 20th, 2024
