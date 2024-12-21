Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Peace (21)
I loved this display in central London with its message “White, a message for peace”
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2813
photos
180
followers
193
following
213% complete
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
776
777
1025
778
1026
779
1027
780
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th December 2024 5:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
peace
,
dec24words
Beverley
ace
I love it too…. Brillant sharing peace
December 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning - so much meaning to its gleaming white purity , and a very hopeful message ! - love it !
December 21st, 2024
