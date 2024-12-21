Previous
Peace (21)
Peace (21)

I loved this display in central London with its message “White, a message for peace”
Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beverley ace
I love it too…. Brillant sharing peace
December 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning - so much meaning to its gleaming white purity , and a very hopeful message ! - love it !
December 21st, 2024  
