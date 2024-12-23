Previous
Bright & Colourful (23) by rensala
Bright & Colourful (23)

The Churchill Arms pub in Kensington is always very festive.

House guests arrived, neighbours for tea and I broke a tooth tonight. Not a good end to a nice day.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Renee Salamon

Casablanca ace
Amazing sight! Sorry about your tooth, hope it is not painful.
December 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super super capture… Oops yikes
December 23rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
So very festive…..bad lunch re tooth at this time of the year….can you get it fixed…Will be expensive no doubt!
December 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most bright and beautiful
December 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great festive street shot
December 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very bright & cheerful! Bad luck about the tooth!
December 23rd, 2024  
