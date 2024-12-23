Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 782
Bright & Colourful (23)
The Churchill Arms pub in Kensington is always very festive.
House guests arrived, neighbours for tea and I broke a tooth tonight. Not a good end to a nice day.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
6
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2818
photos
180
followers
193
following
214% complete
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
Latest from all albums
779
1027
1028
780
781
1029
1030
782
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th December 2024 8:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pub
,
lights
,
london
,
dec24words
Casablanca
ace
Amazing sight! Sorry about your tooth, hope it is not painful.
December 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Super super capture… Oops yikes
December 23rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
So very festive…..bad lunch re tooth at this time of the year….can you get it fixed…Will be expensive no doubt!
December 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Most bright and beautiful
December 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great festive street shot
December 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Very bright & cheerful! Bad luck about the tooth!
December 23rd, 2024
