Memories (30)
Photo 789

Memories (30)

Cheers everyone and a very Happy New Year from a sunny Barbados a few years back
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
What a great memory.
December 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely portrait !
December 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh cheers to the handsome couple and their smiles.
December 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looking very cheery
December 30th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Happy New Year!
December 30th, 2024  
