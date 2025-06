Life with the Twins - Day 6

Our last day with the family, we travel back tomorrow to London. It’s been a very special time, much laughter (and tears of course). The book is one I made for the girls’ 2nd birthday. There are letters and photos from all family members on my side who live in so many parts of the world. It was a labour of love as I had to pull teeth to get all the material in time. But it was worth it and will serve as a wonderful reference when Florence and Alice grow up.