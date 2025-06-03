Previous
Double Trouble by rensala
Photo 798

Double Trouble

Some friends came to visit today, they both had big surprises for me and not just the goodies!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
They both look very happy .
June 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very nice.
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful….
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact